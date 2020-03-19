Celebrity Seeds: Rick Ross’ Daughter Turns 18

Music mogul Rick Ross has hit a milestone as a father. His firstborn baby girl, Toie Roberts, just turned 18-years-old.

Just a few years back, Toie was given a huge, bawsed out sweet sixteen party with all of the extras at the Versace Mansion in Miami. This year, Rozay gave his baby girl a huge shout out on Instagram with photos from their day spent together. Looks like the proud dad helped her celebrate with a fancy dinner party and showered her with gifts from Louis Vuitton.

Celebrated her 18th yesterday in a beautiful way. Im so proud of your beautiful spirit and bossy way I can’t help but be excited for your days to come. My 1st born and heir to my throne #Toie.

Toie shares a quick clip from the special night on her youtube channel. Toie is Rozay’s first child with ex-partner, Lastonia Leviston who was also there in celebration.

How sweet! Happy birthday to the lady BAWSE, Toie.