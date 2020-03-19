‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Shea Couleé Says Cousin Died From Coronavirus

One of the stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” recently shared some shocking news. Shea Couleé, one of the top four queens on the show’s 9th season, is urging her followers to take the coronavirus seriously considering that one of her family members died from the virus.

“I just learned that a cousin of mine died today from Coronavirus,” the drag queen, 31, shared on Twitter. “No one knew she had it, and I’m growing concerned for my other family members in her household.”

Couleé, real name Jaren Kyei Merrell, then went on to urge followers to protect themselves. “This is serious. Please stay safe everyone.”

She’s since deleted the tweet but she was one of several people who responded to Vanessa Hudgens’ headazz viral video where she dismissed the coronavirus saying, “Yeah, people are going to die.”

The drag queen retweeted and responded to the ridiculous ranting actress saying, “And I really hope that none of them are your loved ones…”

Shea’s admission about her cousin comes after singer Bebe Rexha shared that an acquaintance of hers had died from the virus.

“This is NOT A JOKE. A friend of a friend just died of corona at the age of 45,” Rexha, 30, revealed on Monday. “STAY INSIDE YOUR F— HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE.”

Wow.

If you’re wondering about the latest coronavirus numbers, John Hopkins reports that there are 9,415 confirmed cases in the U.S. That number is believed to be extremely low because of a lack of testing.

What efforts are YOU making to protect yourself from COVID-19???