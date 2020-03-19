Sports Withdrawals: Chris Bosh Reflects On Kobe & Discusses Bryant Dropping 81 Points On Him

Chris Bosh Reflects on Kobe Bryant

2020 has been a rough year for sports fans–especially NBA fans, who after experiencing the loss of Kobe Bryant, and now, the NBA season being suspended due to the Coronavirus. To help with the sports withdrawals, we’re bringing you curated sports content to help with the pain of missing the NBA action. Today, we have a recent interview with former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh. Believe it or not, Bosh has his own Youtube channel and uploads content regularly for his 27,000 subscribers. While most haven’t heard about his Youtube channel, Bosh has some pretty decent videos. Recently, he uploaded a video in the wake of the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

In the video, Bosh talks about the day of Kobe’s passing as one of the saddest days in sports and sends his condolences to Vanessa Bryant and the rest of the family. To pick the energy up, he reminisces on one of Kobe’s greatest games in which he dropped 81 points on the Toronto Raptors. Bosh was on the Raptors at the time and was the prey of the Black Mamba that night. Even though Jalen Rose is always at the end of the jokes about that game and Twitter slanders him on every anniversary, Bosh still gets nightmares from it as well.

Watch below as he tells his side of the story of the legendary 81 point game.