Social Sovereigns: Alex Elle Has Built A Self-Care Sisterhood Through Fearless Storytelling & Consistent Online Inspiration

“Social Sovereigns: Women Who Enhance The World With Impactful Impressions”



Coronavirus has taken over the news cycle, but we’d be absolutely remiss if we didn’t remind you that March’s shine should go to some worthy women brightening up our newsfeeds.

Here at BOSSIP we’re all about embracing the power of social media and there are key mavens whose content creation and thought-provoking power can’t be missed. For Women’s History Month, we’re not only celebrating #BossipWomenWeLove, we’re giving you a glimpse into the world of our favorite impression impresarios.



Check out the latest pick from our “Social Sovereigns: Women Who Enhance The World With Impactful Impressions” list.

In a time like this, inspiration is everything, which is exactly why you need to follow Alex Elle

Alexandra Elle is an author and wellness consultant based in the Washington, DC metro area. Writing came into her life by way of therapy and the exploration of healing through journaling, so she decided to help share that gift with others in hopes of helping them heal just as she did. Alex teaches quarterly workshops and retreats centered around assisting others in finding their voices through storytelling, poetry, and narrative writing rooted in truth without shame. Her mission? To build community and self-care practices through literature and language. As a wife and a mother, Elle knows just how hard it is for a lot of women to practice self care when they’re so used to putting others before themselves, which is why her daily self-love reminders on Instagram are so valuable.

Alex is the author of Words From A Wanderer, Love In My Language, and Neon Soul, as well as #ANote2Self Meditation Journal, Growing in Gratitude Journal: 150 Days of Giving Thanks, and Today I Affirm: A Journal That Nurtures Self-Care. She also hosts the hey, girl. podcast, which drives home the same message as her personal Instagram page, where women can find inspiration through the sisterhood and storytelling of Elle’s online community.

Hundreds of thousands of people see Alex’s Instagram posts every single day. Even though her signature post-it note quotes seem simple, the messages are important reminders that help women all around the world. It’s not just about what Elle has to say, either, her tight-knit community fills her comment section with personal anecdotes, inspiration, and confirmation that it’s okay to keep going and live in your truth.