Yay Sports! NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Hints At The NBA Returning To Play An “All-Star Game” For Charity [Video]

The NBA was the lynchpin in the suspension of all major professional and college sports in the United States when commissioner Adam Silver announced that the 2019-2020 season would end indefinitely.

Obviously, that news was heartbreaking to millions of fan across the world who were eagerly anticipating the playoffs after an off-season of major trade and personnel changes around the league.

Yesterday, Silver appeared on ESPN’s The Jump with Rachel Nichols and spoke about the future of the NBA and volleyed a few ways in which the league could potentially return for the “collective good of the people”.

One of those ways is gathering a few healthy players and hold an All-Star type of game to raise money for charity. Peep what he had to say in the clip below.

Silver also spoke about the impact of the league and what it means to the country’s mental well-being.

As a thoughtful leader, Silver was lauded with praise for his comments by sportscasters and former players alike.

To all the NBA players, future NBA players and NBA fans should never panic knowing that we have Adam Silver as our LEADER!!! He’s the best in the business. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 18, 2020

Adam Silver is an outstanding leader. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 18, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is being interviewed on ESPN right now. Candidly, this is what real leadership looks like. Smart, informed, reassuring, with a global perspective beyond the NBA itself. Bravo. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 18, 2020

Safety first but we love this game and really hope it can come back before the end of the year.