Isolitty: This Black Streaming Service Has All The Melanated Content You Need During Quarantine — For FREE 

UMC Offering 30 Days FREE Service

During this confusing, isolation, quarantine time, it’s imperative that we keep things in our lives as normal as possible. So yes, that means binge watching hours of our favorite television shows or checking out a new some new content alone or with bae. There are several services to choose from, but not every streaming network is created equally. Some you go to for your favorite movies, some for your favorite shows, and others for content that solely centers around people of color. Thanks to UMC, you won’t have to look any further to see all the Black television and films you’ve been looking for.

UMC TV, the first streaming service ever created for Black TV and film, is offering an extended 30-Day free trial to watch the best Black Drama, romance, comedy and much more. All you have to do is Download UMC on your favorite Apple and Android mobile devices or stream on Roku or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Check out the list below.

1. Feeling Nostalgic? Stream “ALL OF US”

Created by and based on the lives of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, this classic sitcom examines the humor that arises in trying to create a new life in a day and age where the old one never completely falls away.

2. Craving a New Binge? Get into “CRAIG ROSS JR.’S MONOGAMY”

4 wives. 4 husbands. 1 experiment. Spouses swap, connections are created, temptations are tested, and monogamy is…messy. But this messy is GOOD. Plus, there’s two seasons available to binge-watch now!

3. Want to Uncover Some Celebri-tea? Check Out “UNTOLD STORIES OF HIP HOP WITH ANGIE MARTINEZ”

Your favorite celebrities are revealing some of Hip Hop’s best kept secrets in intimate interviews with the legendary Angie Martinez. Betrayals, money, sex, murder – nothing is off limits.

4. Seeking a New Adventure from the Comfort of Your Couch? Take a Trip with “WORLD WIDE NATE”

Experience Africa vicariously through thrill-seeking world traveler, Nathan Fluellen, as he uncovers every treasure the motherland has to offer. See, taste, and feel all that 21st century Africa has to offer all from behind your television screen.

5. In Need of a Juicy New Drama? Give “A HOUSE DIVIDED” a Watch

The Sanders family is shaken when their matriarch, Pamela Sanders, suddenly dies. Cameron Sanders Sr. grieves while being investigated by the SEC. His sons search for answers, but one soon spirals out of control; meanwhile his daughter finds solace in the arms of her cousin’s husband. Can the family find a way to face their enemies together, or will the secrets and lies tear them apart?

6. Feeling Romantic? Stream “BLACK LOVE”

“What does it take to make a marriage work?” Newlywed filmmakers Codie Elaine and Tommy Oliver sit down for intimate interviews with some of our favorite couples in the quest to find the answer. Watch as they share jaw dropping, sometimes cringe-worthy, other times utterly magical, stories of true love.

7. Up for a Modern Take on a Popular Period Piece? Stream “PRIDE & PREJUDICE: ATLANTA”

All five of Reverend Bennet’s daughters are still single. When the very eligible Will Darcy arrives in town, Mrs. Bennet sets her sights on the handsome bachelor for her daughter Lizzie. Reginae Carter and Jackee Harry star in this remake of the classic Jane Austen novel.