Safety First: Meek Mill & Milan Harris Cancel Baby Shower Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend Milan Harris is putting the health and the safety of her loved ones before her baby shower celebration. The expectant mother just revealed that she will be canceling the celebration due to coronavirus concerns.

Harris made the tough decision while figuring out how to use her time constructively while social distancing.”I’ve read a few books on pregnancy and I’m currently reading “The Mama Natural a week by week guide to pregnancy and childbirth.” Meanwhile, she is figuring out a birthing plan and finalizing her baby registry.

I still have to do my birthing plan and finalize baby registry.

It’s taking forever because I want the cool stuff but I want to make sure it’s the safest as well.

Oh and due to the corona virus I’ve decided to cancel the baby shower.

What are some more tips I can do during my pregnancy to make it as memorable as possible?

Do you guys have any tips for Milan to make her pregnancy anymore memorable since she’ll be short baby shower memories?