GT#FFFFFFOHWTBS: Slizzard Spring Breakers Say They’re Down To Get Coronavirus Just To Drink Corona Beer

It has been very difficult for the local, state, and the federal government to get young people to take the threat of coronavirus seriously. Partly because young folks tend to believe that they are invincible and impervious to ailments and death and partly because they are stupid as hell.

Take, for example, these Miami spring breakers who were interviewed by CBS News who are still going to the beach, bars, and nightclubs to get drunk and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a bunch of other selfish spreaders.

Peep the video below and try not to punch your computer screen.

Spring break can’t possibly be this serious. Miami isn’t going anywhere. Promise. It’s been an American city for decades now. The question is, how many of these kids will live for decades after they catch coronavirus. Will the people they infect live for decades after they are infected by these kids?