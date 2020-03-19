Social Sovereigns: Courtney Quinn Is The Queen Of Color Brightening Your Feed With Brilliant Hues

“Social Sovereigns: Women Who Enhance The World With Impactful Impressions”

Coronavirus has taken over the news cycle, but we’d be absolutely remiss if we didn’t remind you that March’s shine should go to some worthy women brightening up our newsfeeds.

Here at BOSSIP we’re all about embracing the power of social media and there are key mavens whose content creation and thought-provoking power can’t be missed. For Women’s History Month, we’re not only celebrating #BossipWomenWeLove, we’re giving you a glimpse into the world of our favorite impression impresarios.

Check out the latest pick from our “Social Sovereigns: Women Who Enhance The World With Impactful Impressions” list.

If you’re anything like us, staying indoors nonstop means getting a serious case of cabin fever, but Courtney Quinn’s @colormecourtney Instagram account is always an antidote for the doldrums. She may be a New Yorker, but you won’t catch Courtney in all black EVER. The lifestyle blogger picks a fresh color every month to feature on her IG and with help from her fiancé Paris and their adorable french bulldog Waffles, she showcases different looks throughout the month. Through it all, Courtney stays engaging and informative, charming her “cuties” with her cheerful perspective while offering tips (FOR FREE) on how to market and brand their pages as well as an opportunity to weigh in via polls and comments to help her decide on favorite looks. Her approach may seem simple enough, but don’t underestimate Courtney’s experience. Quinn has an MBA and an extensive background in fashion, having worked in the corporate world for brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Jonathan Adler, Kate Spade and Coach. After starting her Color Me Courtney blog to boost her resume and provide a creative outlet for herself, Courtney eventually left her full time gig developing handbags to pursue her personal brand full time. A lover of Broadway shows, Harry Potter and desserts, Courtney also has a @colormemagic account completely dedicated to Disney content, bounds and more.