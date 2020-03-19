LOST: Evangeline Lilly Refuses To Self-Quarantine Despite Living With Her Dad Who Has Stage 4 Leukemia

Most of the world, including the entertainment industry, is on hold right now as the coronavirus continues to infect every element of daily life. That’s given celebrities who may be used to working 24/7 a whole lot of free time, and for certain people (and their publicists) that really hasn’t worked out too well.

Lost actress Evangeline Lilly shared her morning tea routine this week, making sure to note in the caption that it was “#businessasusual” over at her house. She also let fans know that she had just dropped her kids off “at gymnastics camp,” saying that they washed their hands prior to entry.

Comments criticizing Lilly’s stance started to roll in pretty quickly, which is when the actress started to engage in a dialogue with fans about her approach to what’s going on right now.

“I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with,” she said in one comment. “They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, [pandemonium] and insanity we are experiencing. I hope that people will find their peace and sanity where you are soon.”

To make things worse, when she was asked to clarify if she was in the middle of her own “corona house arrest,” Lilly confirmed that she wasn’t. “Not for this family,” she wrote in another comment.

As if things couldn’t get any weirder, Evangeline added in yet another comment that she’s currently living with her father, who has stage IV leukemia, which likely means he would die if he contracted COVID-19.

“I am also [immunocompromised] at the moment,” she wrote. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Ummm…okay. Clearly, it’s very irresponsible of Lilly to value her own freedom over the health of others, including her father, but it’s clear from the comments that she’s doubling down on her beliefs. With that being said, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting a Vanessa Hudgens-type apology from Lilly anytime soon.