Find your family lineage and ancestry with this DNA kit

There’s no better time to trace your family tree and find out whether or not you belong to a royal lineage than now. And there’s no service that offers a better ancestry experience that Living DNA.

Considered as the most advanced in the industry, Living DNA’s ancestry kit offers a complete view of your heritage through an interactive online platform. Now that everyone is pretty much cooped up at home, it could be a fun way to pass the time. Since it lets you discover long-lost relatives, feel free to connect with them, and forge new relationships.

The kit also delivers a precise percentage of ancestry breakdown via detailed reports and maternal and paternal haplogroups. You’ll know which sub-regions your family originated from and the migration paths your ancestors took. You’ll also get to explore a whopping 80,000 years of your family ancestry.

All you have to do is purchase the kit, take a simple DNA mouth swab, ship it back using the return bag, and wait for the results that can come anytime between six to eight weeks. And the most important part? Your data is kept safe and secure and will never be sold.

Usually retailing for $99, get the Full Ancestry DNA Kit on sale for only $75.99 – plus an additional 15% off with code SPRINGSAVE15

Full Ancestry DNA Kit – $75.99 See Deal

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.