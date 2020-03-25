BOSSIPSTYLE: This Is The Last Blow Dryer You’ll Ever Need

Blowdrying your hair has and will probably always be a chore — unless you’re using the right blow dryer. While it’s more convenient to go to a blowout salon and have them do the heavy lifting, going the DIY route is the more economical and responsible option. It just boils down to choosing the blow dryer that will take your locks from frizzy to gorgeous and shiny.

And before you even say it, there is no need to blow a ridiculous amount of dough on brand names when the Adagio Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer exists for a fraction of the price.

The last blow dryer you’ll ever need, this wonder rivals high-end blow dryers with its 1,400 watts and fast-drying technology, quickly zapping the dampness out of your hair while protecting it from damage all at the same time. It has two speeds and three heat settings that you can play around with depending on the look you’re gunning for, and it has a cool-shot button to lock the shine down. A diffuser and two flat nozzles are included, allowing you to get that natural dried, no-frizz mane. Plus, thanks to the lightweight, ergonomic design, you can say goodbye to tired arms.

Typically retailing for $199, this blow dryer is now on sale for $64.99 — a savings of 67 percent.

