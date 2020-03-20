Flexible Model Breaks Internet
Meet The Bendy Bae Whose Thickalicious Splits Have The Internet (And Ne-Yo) Losing Its Damn Mind
So you’re quarantined. You’re bored. You’re lonely. You have nothing to do. Well, we sympathize, and we’re trying to get you through it. One way is to show you the baddest baes in the game and how they’re spreading cheer for the whole internet. One such model who has torn the internet in half is Rachel Fit. She is a fitness model, and expert in flexibility.
She’s been killing it for a while but she set the internet on fire with this pic:
This is the pic that sent the internet ablaze. She is quite the talent and the ability to do all of this while simply drinking a cup of coffee like it’s nothing? Oh that’s talent for real.
This also prompted Ne-Yo to comment: “Classics, coffee, c**chie, comfy couch…can’t complain.” We see your thirst and respect it.
We know you want to see more so we got you. Hit the flip for all her bendy glory.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 2020 Everyone 🤩 . . Limited restock visit the link in @inkd_theshooter bio to get my 2020 calendar ❤️ . . 11 spots available in my Atlanta Flexibility workshop…link to sign up is in my bio…discount given to groups or two and three who sign up together 💋 . . Back piece by @paul_schnellmynuts . . #straddle #tats #backpiece #ignation
According to her bio she is also a PHD student and everything. She offers classes on flexibility training, too. We may need to sign up for these for, you know, research purposes.
View this post on Instagram
Who wants to come bend with me ?👋🏽🙋🏽♀️😘 📸 @j_alexphotos . . ‼️Upcoming flexibility workshops‼️ ▪️Vegas-November 9th ▪️DC- November 16th ▪️Miami- November 30th ▪️Chicago- December 7th Link in bio to register and reserve your spot you must register in advance! can’t train with you 😘…link for Chicago will be added in the next few days ❤️ . . . . . #split #miami #bendy #trainhard #fitspo #vegas #dc #chicago #fit #stretch #ignation
Well this is quite the sight. That’s a lot of bendy goodness. This might be something you can work on while you’re quarantined and by yourself. You may come out on the other end of this more flexible than ever.
So you can’t go to the mall. You can’t go to the club. What do you do? You go out to the beach and make your ankles touch your ears. This is how we beat this thing, kids.
We don’t even know what to say here. Just…just look. Maybe it’s cruel to be showing you all this amazingness while you’re alone but we have no choice. This is majesty.
You know, if we did this we would pull our damn hamstrings and tear our ACLs at the same damn time. This is also quite a lesson for thick women out there that yes, you can be flexible too. Isn’t that inspirational?
What books are you reading these days? The Old Man And The Sea? Beloved? What kind of fine reading makes you spread out like this? You ever read a book this good?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.