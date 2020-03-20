Flexible Model Breaks Internet

Meet The Bendy Bae Whose Thickalicious Splits Have The Internet (And Ne-Yo) Losing Its Damn Mind

- By Bossip Staff
Rachel fit

Source: Rachel fit / RachelFit

So you’re quarantined. You’re bored. You’re lonely. You have nothing to do. Well, we sympathize, and we’re trying to get you through it. One way is to show you the baddest baes in the game and how they’re spreading cheer for the whole internet. One such model who has torn the internet in half is Rachel Fit. She is a fitness model, and expert in flexibility.

She’s been killing it for a while but she set the internet on fire with this pic:

This is the pic that sent the internet ablaze. She is quite the talent and the ability to do all of this while simply drinking a cup of coffee like it’s nothing? Oh that’s talent for real.

This also prompted Ne-Yo to comment: “Classics, coffee, c**chie, comfy couch…can’t complain.” We see your thirst and respect it.

We know you want to see more so we got you. Hit the flip for all her bendy glory.

So you can’t go to the mall. You can’t go to the club. What do you do? You go out to the beach and make your ankles touch your ears. This is how we beat this thing, kids.


We don’t even know what to say here. Just…just look. Maybe it’s cruel to be showing you all this amazingness while you’re alone but we have no choice. This is majesty.

You know, if we did this we would pull our damn hamstrings and tear our ACLs at the same damn time. This is also quite a lesson for thick women out there that yes, you can be flexible too. Isn’t that inspirational?

What books are you reading these days? The Old Man And The Sea? Beloved? What kind of fine reading makes you spread out like this? You ever read a book this good?

