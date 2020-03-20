F**k 12: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigates Cop Seen Planting Drugs On Black Man In Viral Video

The cops down in Jefferson Parish in New Orleans have a lot of ‘splaining to do.

Earlier this week a viral video circulated social media that showed one of the department’s officers planting drugs on a suspect who was being arrested.

THIS IS WHATS GOING ON IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD! JP PUTTING DRUGS ON PPL!!! pic.twitter.com/KHZMGFKWXB — Simply Jasmine K (@PrettyJasBadAss) March 16, 2020

According to NOLA, authorities have announced that there will be an investigation into this shady matter.

“Our investigation will be accurate and thorough, and if it is determined that our deputies acted improperly, JPSO will act accordingly,” Capt. Jason Rivarde, an agency spokesman, said in a statement released Tuesday.

The woman recording did not have her phone confiscated, even though the cops tried, and the video has been sent to the department as part of the investigation.

The man, who has not been identified by JPSO, was booked with battery of a police officer with injury and resisting arrest with force of violence. He was not booked with drug charges.

The baggie that the officer was using was tested and came back negative for narcotics.

“It has been alleged by third parties that evidence on the scene was planted by one of our deputies. Our on-scene deputies have been interviewed in this matter and gave reasonable explanations to the actions depicted in the video,” Rivarde said.

We would LOVE to hear what those “reasonable explanations” were…