Social Sovereigns: #OscarsSoWhite Creator April Reign Reshapes Film Industry With Tireless Twitter Activism

Social Sovereigns: Women Who Enhance The World With Impactful Impressions

Coronavirus has taken over the news cycle but we’d be absolutely remiss if we didn’t remind you that March’s shine should go to some worthy women brightening up our newsfeeds.

Here at BOSSIP we’re all about embracing the power of social media and there are key mavens whose content creation and thought-provoking power can’t be missed.

For Women’s History Month, we’re not only celebrating #BossipWomenWeLove, we’re giving you a glimpse into the world of our favorite impression impresarios.

Check out the latest pick from our “Social Sovereigns: Women Who Enhance The World With Impactful Impressions” list.

April Reign is an influential media maven who built an impressive organic social media following over several platforms, as well as a network of recognized celebs, creators, activists, tastemakers, and decision-makers at the corporate level.

As the creator of the now iconic viral hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, April has challenged the lack of representation of marginalized communities in Hollywood and beyond while sustaining a movement that sparked the most permanent systemic change ever seen in the 80-year history of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Her name continues to be synonymous with this historic change that will reverberate throughout the entertainment industry for decades to come.

Since reshaping the film industry, April has traveled internationally to speak at academic institutions and conferences while also addressing issues of diversity and inclusion at industry awards, festivals, and events.

Reign capitalizes on this network and her vast experience by using her voice to encourage conversations on race, politics and culture in ways that turn dialogue into action.

For nearly twenty years, April practiced law while honing her talent for public speaking, persuasive writing and effecting policy change before walking away from her legal practice to create a fruitful future for creatives of color thirsty for opportunities in today’s shamefully whitewashed entertainment industry.