Is DaBaby STILL Creeping On His Baby Mama With Singer DaniLeigh?

A few weeks ago, rapper DaBaby and his baby mama MeMe got into a public squabble over him fathering a child with a mystery woman and the couple seemed to be working things out behind the scene, but is he back creeping with a singer?

Fans figured there was beef between MeMe and singer DaniLeigh earlier this month when the ladies went at each other’s throats out of nowhere on Twitter. MeMe called Dani a “Squidward a** whore” after fans instigated the singer was tweeting about her in deleted posts.

“Sis got me blocked, but word keeps getting back to me .. so hopefully the energy is the same in real life,” MeMe wrote on Twitter. She followed up by calling DaniLeigh “obsessed.”

Dani confirmed that she had been looking at MeMe’s timeline too, despite being blocked.

This beef is especially awkward since DaniLeigh and DaBaby just released a song and video together, which means they probably have been spending time around each other a lot…but why are these ladies beefing like this??? It seems like we know why now. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have been hanging out lately, even through the coronavirus crisis. Hit the flip to see.