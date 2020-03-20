Exclusive “Love Goals” Clip: Spinderella & Theresa Bond Over Their Relationships

In this exclusive “Love Goals” clip, Spinderella and Theresa reflect on where Spinderella’s relationship is going and where Theresa’s relationship has been while Spirit tries to help Breyon and Sundy through their relationship difficulties. Check it out below:

“Love Goals” follows five celebrity couples in various stages of conflict who participate in a two-week intensive therapy retreat led by relationship expert and licensed therapist Spirit with the goal of healing their broken relationships.

DJ Spinderella and Quenton “Q” Coleman are engaged but Spin’s reluctance to open up emotionally may cause a rift in their future marriage.

Sundy Carter and Breyon Williams want to take their casual relationship to the next level but Breyon may not be ready to turn in his player card.

Dwayne and Theresa Bowe thought life would slow down when he retired from pro football, but his new career as a rapper has their home filled with Dwayne’s boys, and Theresa is fed up.

Coolio isn’t sure if he’s ever been cut out for a relationship after being off and on with Mimi for many years. Benzino and Althea Heart have a turbulent, toxic relationship but they’ve got to figure out a way to get along and co-parent their 4-year-old son.

Spirit’s clients may be famous, but at their core, they’re just people with the same types of problems as the rest of us. She believes that it’s impossible to be in a healthy relationship if you are not healthy yourself because half of that relationship is you.

Through deep, emotional group therapy sessions, as well as intimate one-on-ones, Spirit cuts to the core of her clients’ fears, trauma and pain. Her goal is to heal each individual client so they can show up as one half of a whole, healthy, loving relationship.

Make sure you put the newest episode of “Love Goals” (Saturday, March 21, 9 ET/PT) on your quarantine watch list.