LoveIsBlind: Lauren & Cameron Reveal Where They Went On Their First IRL Date After The Show [Video]

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit the days where all anybody was talking about online was the fact that they were binging Love Is Blind on Netflix. Now, we’ve got all the time in the world to watch TV (see: coronavirus, quarantines, social distancing, etc) but unfortunately, we already finished the aforementioned series . Luckily, everyone’s favorite couple from the show, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, are making their rounds and doing press–at least, they were before this pandemic began–so we’ve still got some new content to watch.

This week, the couple joined the Bustle Booth to dish about their married life after the experiment. In this video, fans can find out where the pair went on their first date in real life, what it’s like being new dog parents, and the surprising items each of them brought to their shared home. While the show itself was an interesting experiment, there’s no question that the weirdest part of this whole thing will be these couples actually experiencing real life with one another, and we want a front row seat to all the action.

Check out what Lauren and Cameron have to say down below: