SMH: Police Investigate Viral Video Showing Teens Coughing On Fresh Produce In Grocery Stores

Police Look For Teens That Filmed Themselves Coughing On Fresh Produce In A Grocery Store

According to KRON4, after reports of teens coughing on produce at a local grocery store appeared in a viral video, a Virginia police department is trying to track them down.

Purcellville PD released an official statement to say employees at the store removed the items immediately, and now officials have asked parents to check their kid’s activities and social media accounts in order to “avoid the increase of any further such incidents.”

“We have learned that this appears to be a disturbing trend on social media across the country, and we ask for help from parents to discourage this behavior immediately..Please talk with your children and explain to them why such behavior is wrong, especially given the current situation regarding the spread of Coronavirus.”

With the current state of things in regards to COVID-19 coronavirus, grocery stores are on high alert right now and vides like these can cause their own problems. Any liken this trend to the one that took place a couple months ago when young people were fill-in themselves licking ice cream and putting it back in the freezer.