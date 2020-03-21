For Your Viewing Pleasure: Travis Scott & JACKBOYS Drop A Video For “OUT WEST” Featuring Young Thug [Video]

Travis Scott is back with another music video.

The Houston rapper and his Cactus Jack imprint, JACKBOYS, released the official video for “OUT WEST” featuring Young Thug on Friday night. The visual was co-directed by the collective along with White Trash Tyler, which finds the crew at a crazy house party along with some pretty famous faces. Those to make cameos include 21 Savage, Sheck Wes, and Quincy Jones, along with a few others.

This new video is for a track that appeared on the 2019 Cactus Jack compilation project, JACKBOYS. While that’s the only project we’ve gotten from La Flame since his album in 2018, ASTROWORLD, his recent actions lead a lot of fans to believe that he’s in full-on album mode these days, so we could be getting some new tunes very soon. The same is probably true for a lot of our favorite artists right now, who are all cooped up in the house just like the rest of us during this pandemic. On the bright side, we’ll probably get a lot of new music after this is all over.

Check out the video for “OUT WEST” featuring Young Thug down below to see the whole thing for yourself: