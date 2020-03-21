Rest In Peace: Kenny Rogers “The Gambler” Dead At Age 81

2020 has marked the final resting place for quite a few notable names and it’s only March.

According to TMZ, legendary country music singer Kenny Rogers has died at age 81. Reports are they he died surrounded by his family after spending time in hospice care. A rep says he died of natural causes.

Rogers was a Country Music Hall Of Fame artists who’s most popular songs are “The Gambler,” “Coward of the County,” “Lucille,” “Lady” and his #1 duet with Dolly Parton, “Islands in the Stream.”

Kenny Rogers hailed from Houston, Texas and has dealt with some pretty serious health issues over the past few years. At one point he even had to cancel his “Gambler’s Last Deal” farewell tour because he was not physically able to perform.

Kenny was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013, and in 2017 he was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. He’s also won 13 American Music Awards, 6 CMAs, and 3 Grammy awards … 2 of them for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

Rest in peace, sir.