Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson Gushes While Revealing Her Girlfriend On Social Media

It’s been a few months since Noelle Robinson came out as sexually fluid to her mother during an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “It really just came out of nowhere. I wasn’t really expecting that to happen,” Noelle said during the episode, which aired in November and filmed while she was home on break from Howard University. Now, Noelle is getting more comfortable in her new relationship and is showing off her sweetie.

The 20-year-old is happily showing off her new girlfriend to the world, a YouTuber named Alexis Powell! Alexis made her official debut on Noelle’s Instagram page this week when Noelle shared a TikTok of themselves mouthing along to a funny piece of audio.

Technically, Noelle and Alexis’ relationship went public when the latter shared a Vlog of their trip to Las Vegas on Feb. 22! Alexis titled the video “NOLEX IN VEGA$$” — super cute.

Noelle gushed over Alexis in a recent IG photo where she showed off a bundle of roses arranged in a design that featured her first initial. The reality star gushed “wow ok im in love”, to which Alexis replied “anything for you”.

Awwww young love.