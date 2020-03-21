Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Relief Through Her Foundation

Good Gal RiRi: Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Relief Through Her Clara Lionel Foundation

- By Bossip Staff

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

 

The Clara Lionel Foundation, which was founded by Rihanna in 2012, just made a huge donation in an effort to help support anyone who is working to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The singer has pledged a whopping $5 million to support groups in both the United States and around the world. According to reports from TMZ, the cash will be used to support multiple different efforts, including local food banks that are serving at-risk communities in the US and to speed up testing and medical care in countries like Haiti and Malawi.
This donation is also going to help doctors and nurses on the frontlines, providing money for more protective equipment, maintenance of intensive care units, and the acceleration of the development of vaccines and other methods to fight the disease. The $5 million will also go toward helping to distribute critical respiratory supplies needed to fight the virus.
Executive Director of The Clara Lionel Foundation, Justine Lucas, told the publication the following:

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

Since Rihanna founded CLF almost a decade agp, the group has worked tirelessly to support and fund education and emergency response programs around the world. CLF is accepting donations on its website to continue its fight.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", For Your Information, Mo Money

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.