Still Going Strong: Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Documenting Their Relationship On FUBU Streaming Service

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are set to release footage documenting their “imperfect” love super soon, according to their recent announcement. The couple announced they’ll be airing out their relationship in front of cameras for a reality show which will stream online on the For Us By Us Network and on HotNewHipHop.

“What’s up good people, I hope this video finds you all in good health and corona-free. I’m just chilling right here with my soon to be wife. So we just want to bring you all in, we gonna shoot our own reality show.”

As we know, Sabrina is a health and life coach, who connected with Odom when he was at the lowest point in his life. HNHH gives a little more insight into Sabrina’s own rocky situations she deals with outside of helping her fiance.

As it turns out, Sabrina had herself just gone through a rocky situation with her child’s father, who served jail time for domestic abuse. Lamar and Sabrina quickly developed a bond, acting as each other’s source of strength throughout some of the most painful and difficult moments of their lives.

It sounds like it’s full of entertainment. Will YOU be watching?