Ebro In The Morning: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus Update, Talks Curfew, And Governor Cuomo [Video]

Yesterday we reported that New York City is housing 28% of all the coronavirus diagnoses in America. The city is home to almost 9 million people and a great many of them are hardheaded than a muthaf***a.

Their refusal to stay home and prevent the spread of the pandemic virus is beyond frustrating and ultimately forced Governor Andrew Cuomo to issue a stay home order that legally requires residents to sit they a$$ down unless they are buying food, going grocery shopping, buying medicine, or going to the hospital.

Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning had NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on to talk about all thing COVID-19 including the city’s curfew, and what Gov. Cuomo has done thus far to keep people safe.

Please, everyone, stay inside.