Seriously??? Meghan Markle’s Former Co-Star Simon Rex Claims British Tabloids Offered Him $70K To Say They ‘Hooked Up’

It’s hard to remember the days before Meghan Markle was thrust into her role as a royal, but her life was a lot more normal back when she was just a working actress in Hollywood. Before her longtime role on Suits, Megan appeared on a short-lived TV show called Cuts, where she worked with actor Simon Rex. Now, Rex is revealing that once Markle became every British tabloids’ favorite headline, he was offered a whopping $70,000 to lie about their relationship by saying they “hooked up.”

The 45-year-old explained on a recent episode of The Hollywood Raw podcast that his friendship with Markle was very short lived. “Nothing happened,” he began. “We never even kissed. It was just like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and, like, we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”

When word got out about their one hangout session, Rex explains that he was contacted by UK media looking for a scoop, and they were willing to pay for it.

“The tabloids, actually, when that story broke, a couple British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up,” he said. “And dude. I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and f**king up the royal f**king family …”

Unfortunately, this story isn’t very surprising considering the hell the tabloids across the pond put Meghan through over the past couple years. Back in October, Markle sued the owner of The Daily Mail as her husband, Prince Harry, accused the “British tabloid press” of waging a “ruthless campaign” against his wife that echoed the treatment of his mother, Princess Diana.