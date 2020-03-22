So Sad: Woman Tested For Coronavirus Dies While Waiting For Results

According to NOLA.com, a New Orleans woman died waiting on the results of her Coronavirus test.

Natasha Ott, 39, started feeling sick on March 10. She was a social worker for the HIV health center CrescentCare, which reportedly had five COVID-19 test kits at hand. She declined to take one of the tests because she felt she was “low-risk”; however, she was sent home as a precautionary measure.

Ott did, however, take a flu test, which came back negative, but her symptoms persisted throughout the rest of the week. She then became worried and took a COVID-19 test to be on the safe side but was told it would take up to 5 days for the results to come back.

On Friday, March 19th her longtime partner Josh Anderson checked in on her to see how she was feeling early that morning and she responded that the medicine was helping. He checked back around 6:45 PM and got no response. He became worried and called a couple times but got no answer.

He knocked on Ott’s door at around 8 that night but did not receive an answer. He then went to the back of the house and entered through a rear door, where he discovered Ott dead in her kitchen.

“For those of you not fortunate enough to have known her – know this: it’s an immeasurable loss. And seeing a woman I knew to be so full of life lying on the floor lifeless was devastating,” said Anderson. “I was afraid to touch her. I held her anyway.” Anderson wrote that he’d spoken with her just hours earlier. “She wrote: ‘Good morning! I love you.’ To my lasting shame, I replied: ‘Morning, sunshine. How you feeling?’ wrote Anderson. “I very much wish I’d said ‘I love you’ back.

Sad, sad news.