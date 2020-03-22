SMH: Purell Slapped With A Class-Action Lawsuit For Allegedly Lying About Killing 99.9% Of Illness-Causing Germs

Makers Of Purell Slapped With Lawsuit For Misleading Ads

- By Bossip Staff

COVID-19 Hand Sanitizer

According to Yahoo News,  the maker of Purell hand sanitizer is facing two class-action lawsuits accusing it of “misleading claims” that it can prevent “99.9 percent of illness-causing germs.”

Gojo Industries was slapped with the recent lawsuit by four people in federal court amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 230,000 people around the world. Purell’s label clearly states the hand sanitizer can kill “99.9 percent of illness-causing germs.” The lawsuit claims that it’s misleading because it implies “sound scientific support when none exists.”

“These claims lack a scientific basis, rendering the affirmative misrepresentations misleading.”

Another lawsuit filed against the company says it  “has broken the public’s trust” by using deceptive marketing.

Earlier this year the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to Gojo and warned them against making unsubstantiated claims about the effectiveness of its products. The FDA cited several ad campaigns that were created claiming that Purell could prevent the flu, ebola, norovirus and other potentially deadly diseases.

“However, FDA is currently not aware of any adequate and well-controlled studies demonstrating that killing or decreasing the number of bacteria or viruses on the skin by a certain magnitude produces a corresponding clinical reduction in infection or disease caused by such bacteria or virus..”

Hand sanitizer purchases in the United States are up 73 percent as the coronavirus spreads at an alarming rate.

