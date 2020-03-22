Jesus Take The Wheel: Florida Man Arrested After Stealing 66 Rolls Of Toilet Paper From A Hotel

The cheap toilet paper was valued at around $0.99 per roll, but could potentially be flipped for many times that price with the shortage of TP in grocery stores around the country.

When asked why he did it, Hernandezcinto told police that he planned to give the TP to a woman he knew who is poor and unemployed. He said he wanted to help the woman and her family.

Even though he apologized for the simple crime, police reportedly decided to charge Hernandezcinto with theft from public lodging establishment, which is a felony in Florida. He worked at the hotel as a cleaner and used his credentials to gain access to the paper.