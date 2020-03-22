After shocking fans with the initial announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19, Idris Elba is taking supporters along on his journey by giving social media updates while he’s in quarantine.

Just like most of us, it seems like boredom has gotten the best of the actor, who released a song and an accompanying music video called “The Long Road 2.” The lyrics in the song are about his coronavirus diagnosis and the fact that his illness is very real compared to his acting day job, which isn’t.

Elba posted a snippet of the music video on Twitter with a caption explaining that making the video was about “passing the time.” He then went on to thank fans for their support and wishes everyone well.

Passing the time. Thank you for all your support and encouragement right now. Means a lot. Creating is my therapy… I think I’m driving Sab crazy though 😅😅… Hope you guys are good. pic.twitter.com/4TcipwqZ1s — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 20, 2020