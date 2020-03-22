Idris Elba Releases Song About COVID-19 Diagnosis As Wife Tests Positive

WELP: Idris Elba Releases A Song About His COVID-19 Diagnosis As His Wife Sabrina Tests Positive

After shocking fans with the initial announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19, Idris Elba is taking supporters along on his journey by giving social media updates while he’s in quarantine.

Just like most of us, it seems like boredom has gotten the best of the actor, who released a song and an accompanying music video called “The Long Road 2.” The lyrics in the song are about his coronavirus diagnosis and the fact that his illness is very real compared to his acting day job, which isn’t.

Elba posted a snippet of the music video on Twitter with a caption explaining that making the video was about “passing the time.” He then went on to thank fans for their support and wishes everyone well.

Unfortunately, Idris isn’t the only one in his household to text positive for coronavirus. A week after her husband’s initial reveal, Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre-Elba, has also tested positive for the virus.

After receiving some skepticism for their decision to quarantine together, Sabrina defended herself in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey, simply saying, “I wanted to be with him” adding that she felt “the instinct of a wife’ to take care of him.”

The interview went down on Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ series Oprah Talks, which is were the couple opened up about being quarantined together in New Mexico, where Elba’s latest film was in production. That’s when Dhowre-Elba revealed that she was also infected.

“Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” Sabrina told the host on FaceTime. She also mimicked her husband’s sentiments about not having any symptoms that would lead her to believe she had the virus. “I don’t feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange,” she explained. “It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated.”

