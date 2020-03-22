FLAW-duh Politics: Commissioner Chews Out The Mayor At Council Meeting For Cutting Off Utilities During Coronavirus Crisis [VIDEO]

Remember this name — Omari Hardy. Not to be confused with actor Omari Hardwick, the Lake Worth Beach Commissioner went viral this week thanks to a two minute clip where he slams the city’s Mayor Pam Triolo and City Manager Michael Bornstein for their ineptitude during the current coronavirus pandemic. Hardy had been calling for an emergency city council meeting since LAST WEEK, according to Palm Beach Post reports where Bornstein’s OWN quotes make him sound like even more of a stupid fool than the viral clip.

Watch the video below to first see the clip that’s made Hardy a hero in the eyes of his constituents (and the rest of the logical world) then hear him explain his side.

Personally, we didn’t feel like Hardy needed to apologize for his behavior AT ALL. The rest of the fools on the council are potentially hurting the citizens of their town and their political careers while he’s the only one up there doing his damnn JOB. We notice in the video he mentions the upcoming elections. Hardy plans to leave his role as Lake Worth Beach commissioner to run for a seat in the Florida State House. Is it too early to say his race is won already?

Hardy even won kudos from 50 Cent.

For more background on the situation you can read the thread Hardy posted on Twitter in response to Soldedad O’Brien asking him to further explain what happened.

.@soledadobrien Local journalism made this reply possible. Here is the back story in three parts by local newspaper reporter, Jorge Milian, @CanesWatch.@PBNewsGuild https://t.co/xKS1japBO5 — Commissioner Omari Hardy 🚶🏾‍♂️🚲 🛴 🚉 🌳 🏘 🌇 (@OmariJHardy) March 22, 2020

PLEASE share this post with any of you friends who think that politics are boring! Hardy needs to vlog more often.