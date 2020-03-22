Seriously?! South Carolina Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting His Baby Mama, Lighting Her House On Fire & Talking About It On Facebook Live

A man in South Carolina man got himself into some serious trouble after he allegedly shot up the mother of his child’s house and then proceeded to set it on fire.

According to reports from Fox Carolina, 33-year-old Johnathan Ahren Emilien was wanted by police for arson and attempted murder, but has since been arrested. Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton said they responded to a call from the area on Tuesday, March 17 around 9:30pm. The call explained that a victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and that a home that was on fire.

It wasn’t very hard for police to find out who the culprit was, because right as Emilien took off, he hopped on to Facebook Live and spoke about the fact that he was trying to harm his baby momma.

“I told [her] that she wasn’t gonna keep me from my baby. And you thought I was playing,” he said. He also said he would kill any authorities who search for him, adding, “If any of them people [the police] come after me, bring that smoke cause I’m not going back to prison.”

Johnathan had been on the run for almost a full day after committing the crime, but police confirmed on Thursday morning that they finally caught him. He was charged with arson and five counts of attempted murder.

Authorities have yet to reveal the condition of his baby mother, but Chief Hamilton said that she was being treated at Greenville Memorial Hospital and that all the victims were doing okay.