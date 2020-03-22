New Orleans Bounce Deejay Black N Mild Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

A popular New Orleans bounce deejay has died after contracting coronavirus. The Orleans Parish coroner’s office confirmed Friday (March 20) that DJ Black N Mild born Oliver Stokes Jr., was one of two people who died Thursday after contracting the virus. He was only 44-years-old.

The DJ was known for bringing bounce music to local radio and hosted a mix show. He also deejayed at local bars, clubs, and parties. The Times-Picayune wrote that he also worked at the Arthur Ashe Charter School in New Orleans’ Gentilly neighborhood and complained on March 9 that he had a fever and suspected the flu. Later on March 11, that it was “pneumonia not the flu.”

“Our school community is devastated,” said Sabrina Pence to The Times-Picayune, the CEO of FirstLine Schools, the charter organization that operates Arthur Ashe.

He is survived by his four children.

DJ Black N Mild’s death has caused some confusion sfor some mistaking him for another NOLA musician with the same name. “BlaqNmilD” Pigott has worked mostly as a producer alongside Big Freedia, Magnolia Shorty, Lil Wayne, Master P, Juvenile and contributed to Drake’s “Nice For What” and “In My Feelings.”

That BlaqNmilD is alive and well and has since sent his condolences to DJ Black N Mild’s family.

“For the ones who don’t know, they always had two ‘Black N Milds in New Orleans,” Pigott said in the video reports The Times-Picayune. “They had a Go DJ Black N Mild who was with the Go DJs. Cool guy. “I’m the producer BlaqNmilD from New Orleans. I did a little bit of deejaying too, so I can see why some people get it confused.”

R.I.P. DJ Black N Mild.