Experimental Enlightenment For Your Ears: Donald Glover Drops New Album ‘3.15.20’

Whether you prefer to call him Donald Glover or Childish Gambino, one of the greats of our time is byke… and it’s a beautiful thang! Sunday, Grammy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning recording artist, actor and producer Donald Glover presents 3.15.20, his first full-length release under Wolf+Rothstein/RCA Records. The album is available in two forms on all digital streaming platforms – a continuous play version under “Donald Glover Presents,” and a standard track-by-track version under “Childish Gambino.” To promote a communal vibe, fans across the globe can experience the album simultaneously at DonaldGloverPresents.com for a limited time.

Much like his last project, the music is experimental, there are nods to Prince and Queen among others and our guy isn’t afraid to explore different genres. It’s much easier that you listen that we explain, but even the track list leaves so much to the imagination, with many of the songs titled with numbers rather than words.

3.15.20 contains 12 tracks with appearances by Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Khadja Bonet. See full track list below.

(and yep it’s not your screen, the album art is really that blank)

3.15.20 Track List:

01 0.00

02 Algorhythm

03 Time

04 12.38

05 19.10

06 24.19

07 32.22

08 35.31

09 39.28

10 42.26

11 47.48

12 53.49

Last week the project (or parts of it anyway)briefly appeared on the DonaldGloverPresents website accompanied by illustration, but the site now only includes what look to be a journal entry from Glover that reads:

I MET WITH AN ORACLE ON A FRIEND’S RECOMMENDATION. SHE CLEANSED ME AND TOLD ME THREE THINGS: SOMEONE WOULD DIE

I HAD A STAR ON MY HEAD

STAY CLOSE TO GOD THEN SOMEONE DIED. AND MY VISION WAS CLEARED BUT I COULD NOT TOUCH THEM. I FELT ON MY OWN. WHICH HAD, BEFORE, ALWAYS BEEN ENOUGH. I MET W/ THE ORACLE AGAIN IN A DIFFERENT FORM. SHE ASKED ME “HOW LONG DO U THINK PEOPLE WAIT?” “AS LONG AS THEY NEED TO?” “THEY’RE NOT GOING TO WAIT FOREVER.” AT THE DINING ROOM TABLE AFTER LUNCH, MY OLDEST ASKED “WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR?” AS I STARED AT THE MOUNTAIN MADE FOR SOMEONE ELSE. I TOLD MY BROTHER THE DREAM WHERE I ASKED PRINCE TO SEE MY FATHER AND PRINCE SAID HE WAS “FINE”. I TOLD MY BROTHER THE DREAM WHERE ALL PEOPLE SCREAMED AND CLAWED AT EACH OTHER IN THE STREET. AND I KNEW OF SECRET ENTRY INTO A SAFE HAVEN, BUT COULD NOT REMEMBER WHERE OR WHY IT WAS. I TOLD MY LOVE THE DREAM WHERE MY FATHER HELD OUR UNBORN SON, HIDING UNDERGROUND AS I PREPARED FOR A FIGHT I KNEW I WOULD LOSE. AND HOW I WOKE UP SOBBING AND HOW I FELT DEEP SHAME AND WANTED TO JOIN WHERE I IMAGINED HE WAS. BUT THEN A STAR THE COLOR OF UR SMILE SHINED ONTO MY FOREHEAD. AND I LAID BACK IN MY CLOSET, NESTING ON DIRTY CLOTHES AND WATCHTOWERS MY MOTHER HAD ASKED ME TO READ BUT I KNEW I NEVER WOULD. THIS CLOSET, THAT ONCE HOUSED MY SHAME AND REFUSAL TO LOVE MY MOST UGLY, HAD UNINTENTIONALLY ALLOWED TRUTH TO COLLECT, AND FORM AND FALL BACK ONTO ME. IN THE FIRST BOOK, I WILL EXPRESS U. I WILL WRITE U. I WILL SING U. I WILL BRING THEM AS BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND SHAPE U FOR US, NOT JUST IN OUR IMAGE, BUT IN THE BOUNDLESS COLORED CANOPY OF ETERNITY. – D

Fans will recall the unexpected passing of Glover’s father in 2018.

The reference to his father’s death on his website, as well as the appearance of his oldest son on the album and both children in recently released press photos are just a few of the personal touches that have come with the arrival of this project.

Have you listened to ‘3.15.20’ yet? What do you think?