“Love Is Blind” Faves Lauren And Cameron Address All The Questions About When They’ll Have A Swirly Seed [VIDEO

The Hamiltons aka Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed Hamilton from the Netflix hit show “Love Is Blind” have been so popular after the show that the couple recently launched their own YouTube channel. In their most recent vlog post the couple address frequently asked questions about whether or not she is pregnant and when they’ll be having kids as well as their love languages and how their newfound fame is treating them.

We love how one of the YouTube comments call them “the best thing since Baby Yoda.” It is really nice to see two people who genuinely seem to be head over heels in love. This couple is soooo wholesome, we totally understand why everyone can’t wait for them to procreate. What did you think about the video? If you were them would you be annoyed at all the questions about them having kids. We didn’t realize that Lauren’s dad was a musician. Did y’all know that?