Elsewhere In The World: UK’s Youngest Coronavirus Victim Dies At 18-Years-Old Only 1 Day After Diagnosis

Coronavirus was found in an 18-year-old in the United Kingdom at Coventry’s University Hospital.

According to ConventryTelegraph, the teen was being treated for underlying health issues and somehow contracted the virus just one day before passing away.

Let doctors tell it, this person did test positive for COVID-19 but “this was not linked to their reason for dying”.

Professor Kiran Patel, chief medical officer for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, said: “We can confirm that sadly a patient who was being treated for significant underlying health issues has passed away at University Hospital, Coventry. “They had also tested for COVID-19 on the day before they died but this was not linked to their reason for dying.

Listen, we’re not even good at the game Operation and are in no position to question a doctor’s opinion, however, are they SURE it wasn’t related? How are they sure of this?

It’s been widely reported that the most vulnerable people are older folks and those whose immune system is compromised. That said, younger people are not invincible to the coronavirus and EVERYONE should be taking precautions to prevent from catching it AND spreading it.