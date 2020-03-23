10 Crowd-Rocking DJs To Party With At #ClubQuarantine
Not Just D-Nice: 10 Crowd-Rocking DJs To Party With At #ClubQuarantine
We’re still recovering from the greatest Instagram Live dance party of all-time (ALL-TIME) courtesy of the now legendary DJ D-Nice who rocked thousands (including many of our fave celebs) during a never-ending jam-a-thon that set the bar for quality quarantine entertainment during these stressful imes.
So, naturally, we had to compile an essential list of crowd-rocking DJs (and legendary producers who DJ) for you to party with (or even become familiar with) over these next several weeks of social distancing, self-quarantine and turning up in living rooms in club ‘fits.
Gonna give this another shot and go live on IG again at 2:00 PM (EST)! Expect a lot of your favorite, classic Sunday afternoon house cleaning jams, lol. Tune in! Instagram.com/djwallysparks #WallyAtWork #quarantinathon Tips + Donations appreciated Cash App: $djwallysparks
Hit the flip for a list of crowd-rocking DJs to party with at #ClubQuarantine.
Wally Sparks
If you’re looking to vibe with the absolute BEST DJ in Atlanta who rocks the coolest parties in the city, follow Wally.
DJ Smurf
D-Nice brought back those golden NY dance party vibes. DJ Smurf will give you the essence of OLD ATLANTA.
Timbaland
Timbo isn’t necessarily known as a DJ but his set will certainly be another star-studded affair on Instagram stuffed with endless JAMS.
https://instagram.com/justblaze/
Just Blaze
He’s more than just a super producer. He’s also one of the dopest crate-digging DJs who knows how to rock the crowd.
https://instagram.com/djpuffdragon/
DJ Puff Dragon
He’s one of the most underrated DJs in the game who’s a living legend in VA for reasons obvious to anyone who’s ever been lucky enough to hear him spin.
https://instagram.com/swampizzo/
DJ Swamp Izzo
If you’ve ever been to the Blue Flame in Atlanta, you know about Swamp who’s quite possibly the dopest young DJ in the city who excels at booty club anthems/exclusive records.
https://instagram.com/beesusthedj/
DJ Bee
He’s held the tidewater area (Virginia) down for decades with an elite blend of skill and song selection. If you know, you know.
https://instagram.com/9thwonder/
9th Wonder
Legendary producer who specializes in digging in the crates for nothing but gems and JAMS.
It’s safe to say that everyone was virtually in the club last night. Thank You to All The 4K + viewers on IG & FB that tuned in to #HBCULive: It was a total vibe. We even had a few Industry Movers and shakers pop in: s/o to Big Fendi, Fabolous, Rapper Big Pooh (Little Brother), Freeky Zeekey (Dipset), Fred Whit, & Katrina Jefferson. Not to mention, the numerous taste Makers, HBCU Almumni, even your average everyday workers that stopped through to enjoy. We’ll be back next week. Y’all Stay Safe….. #hbculive It’s An Experience! #skillzthhedj #terrencemcneill #kwagiheath
DJ Skillz
One of the most versatile DJs in the game who flips break beats beautifully in mixes and STAYS booked.
https://instagram.com/djbuttafingaz/
DJ Buttafingaz
The absolute BEST DJ in Charlotte who might also be the best DJ in all of the Carolinas.
