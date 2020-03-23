ClubQuarantine: The Absolute BEST (And Funniest) DJ D-Nice Tweets & Memes

The Absolute BEST (And Funniest) DJ D-Nice Tweets & Memes
Everyone’s B U Z Z I N G over DJ D-Nice’s now legendary #ClubQuarantine that shattered the whole entire internet while bringing together thousands of people including celebs like Michelle Obama, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Lennox Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres, Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, Mark Zuckerberg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, George Clinton, Will Smith and many, many more.
Oh yes, it was LIT and took the famed party DJ from 200K followers to over a million IN A DAY at a SKRESSFUL time in America where worry and uncertainty dominate the daily headlines.
Luckily for us, we still have internet access which allowed everyone to connect in the name of good music, good vibes and good people while Coronavirus chaos continued to disrupt every single aspect of our daily lives.
Peep the best (and funniest) DJ D-Nice tweets and memes on the flip.
“Someone tell D-nice we need rent freezes since all the politicians in here” – realest tweet from the whole entire weekend. WHY IS RENT STILL NOT CANCELED???
““You ready to stop spinning?”
D-Nice:”
–
D-Nice rocked Instagram for 9+ hours STRAIGHT with plans to return for another set. If you can tip him, do it.
“When I’m about to leave #ClubQuarantine and DJ D-Nice transitions to a another song.” – we’re sure this happened over and over (and over) again
“y’all enjoying D-nice but please remember JESUS had the first IG live” – no, but seriously, AMEN
“I had to leave the D-Nice IG live when some n*gga in the chat wrote “This is really Wakanda!” – there’s always one
“It was good seeing DJ D-Nice and all y’all at #clubquarantine last night!” – it was so good seeing everyone and hope to party with you again soon
“DJ Khaled watching DJ D-Nice’s #ClubQuarantine cause he didn’t come up w/ the idea 1st….” – you already know Khaled is plotting his star-studded qurantine party
“Some n*gga really stepped on my feets at D-Nice party” – it was PACKED in there with no VIP section
“D-Nice headlined and packed out Couchella.” – one of the greatest things to happen on the internet. No, seriously
“D-Nice on day 42 of the quarantine” – a clutch performance from a living legend that we’ll remember forever
