YOU LIED: California Man Sues Target For Claiming Its Store Brand Hand Sanitizer Kills Coronaviurs

California Man Sues Target For Claiming Store Brand Hand Sanitizer Kills Coronavirus

As people try to stay safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic, stores are completely sold out of everything from canned food, bread, and meat, to all sorts of cleaning supplies, even causing fights in some stores. Amazon can’t seem to keep any supplies in stock, either.

One reason for empty shelves are warnings to battle coronavirus, which say you must wash your hands more often and also sanitize and Lysol everything as much as possible. Of course, as with anything, people will overdo it–then, add in the people just starting to be cleanly for the first time in their life, and we seem to be running through products much faster than usual. Accord to reports from TMZ, one man found out there is no proof sanitizer kills the Coronavirus after Target and many others claimed their products and other brands could. Once he learned that, the FDA sent out a warning letter about these claims around products he’d purchased. Now, he’s suing.

“A man named Mardig Taslakian from Los Angeles filed a class action lawsuit against Target and its super popular store brand up&up claiming the company deceptively markets its hand sanitizer “to eliminate 99.99% of germs” when there’s no proof to back that claim. Taslakian claims the same January 17, 2020 warning letter the FDA sent to Purell — that there’s no scientific data to support its germ-killing effectiveness — should also apply to Target.”

While it may sound silly, the coronavirus is a life or death situation and false advertising during a pandemic is despicable. This man totally has a case and is going to take it court, hoping to receive punitive damages and an order stopping Target from making the claims on the packaging.