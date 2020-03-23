Stir-Crazy? Bucky-Nekkid Madonna Shares Confusing Coronavirus PSA From Her Bathtub [Video]

Madonna’s bizarre bathtub PSA about the coronavirus has fans baffled. The 61-year-old decided to address fans and followers about the pandemic naked and surrounded by candles. In her message, the wealthy entertainer seems perturbed that the ‘rona is touching everyone, despite their social class?

What is she even saying here?

“That’s the thing about COVID-19,It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are. How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equalizer…” “What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways… Like I used to say at the end of (song) Human Nature every night, ‘If the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.’ “

Hit play to see it.

Umm, okay. Folks in the comments are dragging the privileged singer for her perspective.

A fan wrote:

If the ship is going down, do you really think we’re going down together while you’re in your bathtub having people working for you to be there? I love you, my queen. But things outside your mansion are very different from what you think. Stay safe and a be a little more empathic to the less privileged ones.

Another chimed in:

Said in a rose bath in a mansion in Lisbon.

SMH.