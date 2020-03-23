8 More Black Only Fans Accounts You MUST Subscribe To
New Friends: 8 MORE Only Fans Accounts That Can Keep You Company While Self-Isolating
We at BOSSIP are nothing if not a charitable organization. Part of our charity is helping keep you occupied during your social distancing. You’re lonely and need a break or a friend or two. You know who else needs a hand (mind out of the gutter!)? Sex workers. There are a ton of sex workers who are out of work right now due to the Coronavirus. There are concerns about spreading so sex workers are getting appointments canceled. Strip clubs are closed and the adult film industry is shut down. These workers need income and for a lot of them the last thing they have is OnlyFans.
That means we should shell out some of our cash to help them out. Hey, we will also get something out of it: we get to enjoy some baddies giving us exclusive goodies. What can go wrong?
Last week we gave you a few of the OnlyFans that had our eye, now we have a second wave of them. Why? Because you thirsties loved the first list so damn much.
Hit the flip, drop off some recommendations and maybe we can get a part 3 out of this thing.
Kya – She set the internet on fire when her riding videos hit and went viral. She’s been giving us all sorts of goodies that have killed online and now she has an Only Fans that’s absolutely popping.
Her Only Fans is here.
Destiny Skye – This woman is a supreme baddie. She has one of the more popular up-and-coming Only Fans that has people talking. She has a pretty good deal going on for hers now too.
Link here.
Harley Dean – She is one of the OG adult film stars who has been highly sought after for a decade. Now she has an Only Fans and can give you all you could ever ask for. Isn’t that special?
Visit her here.
Barbee Banda – She is an absolute baddie. Her videos have been gracing our eyes for a while now and we are happy to share the goodness. You’ll absolutely thank us for the recommendation.
See her here.
TS Princess – She is a highly-sought after trans model and her Only Fans is popping. She’s got a ton of followers and a buzz for her videos and the way they leave no stone unturned.
Check her here.
Pretty Kezzy – She is a supreme thickums and tatted to the high heavens. She gives us some high quality twerk videos on IG but there’s quite a bit more on the Only Fans. You won’t regret shelling out the few bucks.
Peep her here.
Continue Slideshow
Ravie Loso – She absolutely destroyed the internet when it was revealed that this all-time thickalicious hall of fame made it to Only Fans. She’s one fo the higher profile OF accounts in the game and we won’t be surprised if more famous people follow her footsteps.
Her site is here.
Miss B Nasty – She is one of the most popular Only Fans on the internet, amassing more than 100K likes for her videos. The videos are mostly her in very public places doing very kinky things with herself. Orthodontist office? Check. Grocery store? Check.
Her link is here.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.