A Gallery Of Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go
Slayyy From Home: A Gallery Of Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go
instagram.com/p/B-Df_NOhuT-/
We’re only a week into Corona quarantine and the baddies are already getting restless without anywhere to go for photo shoots in their new ‘fits with their luxurious makeup did while trying out a plethora of Instagram-friendly bad bish poses.
Yea, it’s dryyyy out here but at least they’re still firing off elite selfies from home while glammed up in the latest Instagram craze where all eyes are glued to the quarantine baes and their every move.
While some are just doing their makeup, others are doing FULL LOOKS–top to bottom–for their virtual hot dates, #ClubQuarantine appearances, IG Live slays and tutorials that continue to pump good energy into the internet amid all the stressful COVID chaos.
Hit the flip for a gallery of quarantine baes glammed up with nowhere to go.
instagram.com/p/B-Df_NOhuT-/
“quarantine QT” – Saweetie looks good in anything, in any situation, in any lighting. She’s perfect.
“The day party yesterday was lit! (Thanks to @dnice) I almost didn’t finish my youtube video, but fear not, I pushed through!! Check out my @spanx try-on session by clicking the link in my bio or here:” – yesssss, we see you!
“I left you on read | Please don’t call me | Set @nude.by.nikki | Hair @svynvain” – whew, Nikki is too hot for quarantine
“Just a lil Quaran-Ting” – well, hello there. Not much creativity with this thirst trap but we’ll take it.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t let quarantine snacks keep you from your summer body . Follow @sirensbody ! Having a flash sale at 12am for 40% off everything ! 🥰✨ . . . . . . . Wanna learn how I lost over 60 pounds in a little under a year ? Well I put everything I learned and did in a video ! . GET MY NEW BODY NEW ME CHALLENGE IS NOW ON Sale for 50% off ❤️Link in bio @sirensbody ! . . . 🔻What you’ll get in my video🔻 🔥5 Day Workout Video and Nutrition Class/Guide 🔥Learn what I ate to lose over 60 pounds and under a year . 🔥Learn how I ate and cooked meals. 🔥Learn proper water intake. 🔥Lean HITT CARDIO. 🔥Learn core and waist trimming workouts 🔥Learn booty building technique. 🔥Guided 5Day Workout . 🔥All my tips and tricks . . . . . . #bigbootygirls #thickgirlproblems #superthick #thick #gym #slimthick #thickestonthegram #fitnessgirl #thickthighssavelives #entrepreneur #covid19 #quarantinebae #stayathome #Coronavirusupdate #Coronavirus #quarantine #quarantined #StayHome #melaningoddess #quarantineandchill #corona #coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic #quarantinelife #blackwomen via @hashtagexpert
“Don’t let quarantine snacks keep you from your summer body . Follow @sirensbody ! Having a flash sale at 12am for 40% off everything!” – she’s definitely body goals *continues eating chips*
View this post on Instagram
Made a video of this look, catch one of my quick tips in the video to follow. The full video is of me getting ready in 45 min. Quick makeup with a pop of lip, recycling a hairstyle and an affordable outfit from my favorite stores. I’ve always been the type to like to look good, but I hate how long it can take so here is how I cut some corners! Let me know what you think. . . . . . # quickmakeup #getreadywithmein45min #hairbyjazmeen #igtv #mizzjazmeen #youtube #braidedhairstyles #braidsbraidsbraids #extendedbraids #4braids #quarantinebae #quarantineandchill #lahairstylist #pasadenahairstylist #lahair #lahairsalon #shynehairstudio #pasadenahairsalon #extensionspecialist #weavespecialist
“Made a video of this look, catch one of my quick tips in the video to follow. The full video is of me getting ready in 45 min. Quick makeup with a pop of lip, recycling a hairstyle and an affordable outfit from my favorite stores. I’ve always been the type to like to look good, but I hate how long it can take so here is how I cut some corners! Let me know what you think” – we love to see it
Continue Slideshow
“The boredom jumped out” – *next-level boredom but we enjoyed it
“A vibe you won’t find no where else” – we appreciate the commitment to the quarantine bae aesthetic
View this post on Instagram
Need wallpaper for your phone ? Well, here you got one.😁😁😁 Cover girl kind of vibe. Nwa, nothing do you.🔥🔥🔥🔥 ——————————————————— #duchess #atlfinest #atlinfluencer #fashionista #fashionstylist #wardrobestylist #fashiondesigner #imageconsultant #styleconsultant #styledbychichi #quarantinebae #ottd #baddie #fashionisvoguestyleischichi #hoc #hoclicious #houseofchichi
“Need wallpaper for your phone ? Well, here you got one.😁😁😁 Cover girl kind of vibe. Nwa, nothing do you” – so bright and vibrant, we approve
“Jokes on you covid 19, I LOVE bein at home” – believe it or not, there are so many people THRIVING at home right now.
“Choose your fighter” – oh they weren’t playing around, at all. Boredom is a helluva drug.
“Loving The Skin I’m In” – the makeup is wayyyy too fire for just taking pics inside the house.
View this post on Instagram
This look is so FETCH! Super pink & super fleeky glam looks are so in! Let’s see what i can pull out my creative box next💖(P.S. This video is the worst quality but this quarantine isn’t an excuse to miss a beat !). Stay sweet my babies! 🍬 • • • • Like, comment, & share for the makeup details😜
“This look is so FETCH! Super pink & super fleeky glam looks are so in! Let’s see what i can pull out my creative box next💖(P.S. This video is the worst quality but this quarantine isn’t an excuse to miss a beat !). Stay sweet my babies!” – we appreciate you not missing a beat. Stay creative
“Glammed up for a couch date” – that couch date glam is something serious, whew.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.