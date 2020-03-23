A Gallery Of Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go

Slayyy From Home: A Gallery Of Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

instagram.com/p/B-Df_NOhuT-/

We’re only a week into Corona quarantine and the baddies are already getting restless without anywhere to go for photo shoots in their new ‘fits with their luxurious makeup did while trying out a plethora of Instagram-friendly bad bish poses.

Yea, it’s dryyyy out here but at least they’re still firing off elite selfies from home while glammed up in the latest Instagram craze where all eyes are glued to the quarantine baes and their every move.

While some are just doing their makeup, others are doing FULL LOOKS–top to bottom–for their virtual hot dates, #ClubQuarantine appearances, IG Live slays and tutorials that continue to pump good energy into the internet amid all the stressful COVID chaos.

 

Hit the flip for a gallery of quarantine baes glammed up with nowhere to go.

instagram.com/p/B-Df_NOhuT-/

“quarantine QT” – Saweetie looks good in anything, in any situation, in any lighting. She’s perfect.

“The day party yesterday was lit! (Thanks to @dnice) I almost didn’t finish my youtube video, but fear not, I pushed through!! Check out my @spanx try-on session by clicking the link in my bio or here:” – yesssss, we see you!

“Just a lil Quaran-Ting” – well, hello there. Not much creativity with this thirst trap but we’ll take it.

    Continue Slideshow

    “The boredom jumped out” – *next-level boredom but we enjoyed it

    “Jokes on you covid 19, I LOVE bein at home” – believe it or not, there are so many people THRIVING at home right now.

    View this post on Instagram

    Choose your fighter👊🏽

    A post shared by 𝕬𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖆 . 𝕯 🐉 (@mamimonclair) on

    “Choose your fighter” – oh they weren’t playing around, at all. Boredom is a helluva drug.

    “Loving The Skin I’m In” – the makeup is wayyyy too fire for just taking pics inside the house.

    “This look is so FETCH! Super pink & super fleeky glam looks are so in! Let’s see what i can pull out my creative box next💖(P.S. This video is the worst quality but this quarantine isn’t an excuse to miss a beat !). Stay sweet my babies!” – we appreciate you not missing a beat. Stay creative

    “Glammed up for a couch date” – that couch date glam is something serious, whew.

    PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.