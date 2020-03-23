Slayyy From Home: A Gallery Of Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go

instagram.com/p/B-Df_NOhuT-/

We’re only a week into Corona quarantine and the baddies are already getting restless without anywhere to go for photo shoots in their new ‘fits with their luxurious makeup did while trying out a plethora of Instagram-friendly bad bish poses.

Yea, it’s dryyyy out here but at least they’re still firing off elite selfies from home while glammed up in the latest Instagram craze where all eyes are glued to the quarantine baes and their every move.

While some are just doing their makeup, others are doing FULL LOOKS–top to bottom–for their virtual hot dates, #ClubQuarantine appearances, IG Live slays and tutorials that continue to pump good energy into the internet amid all the stressful COVID chaos.

Hit the flip for a gallery of quarantine baes glammed up with nowhere to go.