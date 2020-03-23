Amy Klobuchar announces that her husband is hospitalized wit coronavirus
Get Well: Amy Klobuchar Reveals Her Husband Is Hospitalized With Coronavirus-Induced Pneumonia
Amy Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota and former presidential candidate, has revealed that her husband John Bessler has tested positive for coronavirus.
I have news that many Americans are facing right now: my husband John has the coronavirus. We just got the test results at 7 a.m. this morning. While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing. We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.
Senator Klobuchar took to Medium to release a statement revealing that Bessler has been hospitalized after the coughed up blood. He has now been diagnosed with pneumonia and is on full-time oxygen.
John started to feel sick when I was in Minnesota and he was in Washington D.C. and like so many others who have had the disease, he thought it was just a cold. Yet he immediately quarantined himself just in case and stopped going to his job teaching in Baltimore. He kept having a temperature and a bad, bad cough and when he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved. He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator.
For those who are wondering…
While this is his story and not mine, I wanted to let my colleagues and constituents know that since John and I have been in different places for the last two weeks and I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me to not get a test. As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard.
Prayers up for Senator Klobuchar’s husband. Hopefully, she and her daughter stay well.
