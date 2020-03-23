Surprise: D.C. Young Fly And Girlfriend Reveal The Gender Of Their Wild N’ Out Seed [Video]

We reported recently that D.C. Young Fly and the mother of his daughter were expecting another baby and it’s already time for their gender celebration. The Young Flys hosted a gender reveal party with family and friends to reveal the gender of their unborn baby. His long time love Jacky Oh matching in a floral design dress with their daughter Nova for the occasion.

The couple met just a few years back while working together on the set of “Wild N’ Out”, now they’re about to be a family of four.

We won’t ruin the surprise for you! Fast forward to the 9:15 mark on Jacky’s vlog to see if the Young Flys are having a boy or another girl.

Too cute! Congratulations to them!