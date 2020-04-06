Pandemic Pampering: CO2LIFT Can Rejuvenate Your Face & Intimate Areas During The Quarantine

There’s a pandemic happening, you might as well pamper yourself…

As we continue to try to make the best of this coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to take time out for self-care. There are a number of things you can do to not only provide yourself some stress relief but quell your anxiety as the quarantine continues. In most of the country, only essential businesses are open so there’s no way to treat your skin to the high-end skincare it deserves. Luckily there’s an innovative product on the market to keep your skin hydrated, refreshed and rejuvenated.

CO2LIFT is a Carboxy Therapy Treatment that improves the skin’s elasticity without an invasive procedure. Founded by wellness expert Lana Kerr, CO2LFIT is a gel-mask treatment that pumps CO2 (carbon dioxide) into the skin allowing your skin to flood the area with oxygen. The results? Plumped, hydrated epidermis via an innovative gel-mask treatment that is gentle enough to use at home. It’s so effective that it’s caught the attention of stars including Chilli and model Broderick Hunter.

“What you’re going to see immediately is hydration, extreme hydration,” Kerr told BOSSIP about the rejuvenation product. “It’s a great way to keep you looking young.”

If you’re like us then you might be curious about why melanin-rich black skin would need a rejuvenation. According to Kerr, while yes, black people age at a slower rate than our white counterparts, our skin still needs moisture and CO2LIFT can also help with eliminating waste and inflammation.

“It still ages and we still have inflammation, it not only brings in oxygen it’s getting rid of waste,” said Kerr while adding that it’s the only product on the market that hydrates your skin up to 170% after one application. “Melasma or hyper-pigmentation, we can slow it down by using this product. This is revolutionary mask, it’s the only way to get CO2 into the skin other than with an injection of gas.”



Not only does CO2LIFT offer revolutionary Carboxy Therapy for the face, Lana Kerr says the Take Home Vaginal Rejuvenation Kit is just as effective for your lady parts. Kerr stressed to BOSSIP that self-care should be comprehensive for every part of a woman’s body, her most intimate area included.

“It’s skin as well,” said Kerr. “The same thing that happens to our face happens to our vaginas. The skin gets thinner and that’s why people have painful sex or you can lose sensitivity. When this product came out and we did our clincial testing, before they started they did a sexual standard questionaire and they did 10 sessions and after 10 weeks, all the ones that used CO2 technoclogy saw significant improvement in all areas.”

Kerr didn’t just pass on her product to potential customers, she also used it herself and got stellar results. The beauty guru jokingly told BOSSIP that she now has a “21-year-old vagina”, with the tightness and enhanced pleasure to boot.

“My nerves are so responsive, this has totally changed my sex life, totally changed my marriage,” said Kerr.

Kerr’s Take Home Vaginal Rejuvenation Kit isn’t just for older women, however, the Founder told BOSSIP that the treatment can provide health benefits for women of all ages and take your particular parts from feeling like “sandpaper” to “butter.”

“A lot of younger women have PCOS [Polycystic ovary syndrome] or they’re on medication for anxiety and they’re dry which can result in painful sex,” said Kerr. “A lot of women want to have sex but it’s just too painful. If you could have ice cream every day and not gain weight, you’d have ice cream every day—now you can.”

Are YOU down to pamper yourself during the pandemic with CO2LIFT???

See these products and their descriptions below.

CO2LIFT Carboxy Treatment Mask: Single Pack

CO2LIFT effectively…

*Reduces dark circles and puffiness around the eyes.

*Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

*Increases hydration to recapture the skins youthful glow

*Reduces inflammation and accelerates healing from laser procedures and chemical peels

*Increases skin’s hydration 117%

*Lifts and Tightens skin

*Smooths skins texture

*Reduces pore size

*Brightens skin tone

*Anti-inflammatory



CO2LIFT V: TAKE HOME VAGINAL REJUVENATION