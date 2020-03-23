2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Be Postponed Because Of Coronavirus Concerns

We saw this coming…

A Veteran International Olympic Committee member is confirming what’s been suspected for weeks; the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed. Dick Pound (yes, DICK POUND) told USA TODAY Sports Monday afternoon that the games will be pushed back likely to 2021 and an official announcement will be made soon.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told USA TODAY SPORTS. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” “It will come in stages,” he said. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

Still, an Olympic spokesman refused to confirm that a postponement was coming and instead noted that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said he was going to “take the next four weeks to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics.”

“It is the right of every IOC member to interpret the decision of the IOC executive board which was announced yesterday,” said Mark Adams.

That announcement lead to the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees saying they will not send a delegation of athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they are postponed. The postponement would mark the first time the Olympics have been suspended.

Are YOU surprised that the Olympics will be postponed???