Show Me What You’re Workin’ With: Bumble Says Flirty Video Calls Have Risen Significantly Since Coronavirus Lockdown

Just because coronavirus has claimed single people’s sex lives doesn’t mean they’re not getting their freaky fix…

According to TMZ, the dating app Bumble says they’ve seen a SIGNIFICANT uptick in traffic since several major cities have gone on lockdown due to the outbreak. Most of that increased user time is spent on video calls says Bumble. Voice calls are now a thing of the past. In the words of the iconic American poet Pimp C: “lemme see it, lemme see it, bend over, lemme see it”.

Overall, the app says that people are staying on longer, about 15 minutes on average, and video call usage is up 21%.

The rise in texting is even more pronounced in areas that have been severely affected by COVID-19. New York has seen a 23% spike, 26% bump in San Francisco, and a 21% jump Seattle. Even though people are social distancing, they still want social interaction.

Bumble also says that “quality messages” are on the rise and people “sharing more”, whatever that means…

Enjoy your apps. Stay away from people. Keep yourself and others safe.