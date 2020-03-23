Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Accuses Rapper Of Trying To Violate Her Civil Rights (Exclusive)

The woman who said she had rapper Future’s baby last year blasted the rapper’s defamation suit as infringing on her constitutional rights and nothing more than a bid to browbeat her into a bad settlement.

Eliza Reign accused Future of “forum shopping,” by filing frivolous legal claims against her in local, state and federal courts so that she’ll give in to a lowball settlement to support her baby daughter.

Reign said his federal defamation case was his latest attempt to punish her, and she’s asked the courts to throw it out, according to her new amended motion to dismiss, which filed March 23 and obtained by BOSSIP.

Last month, Future sued Reign for defamation, alleging that she blabbed about their sex life and other personal matters, which he said distressed him and damaged his reputation and wants her to pay money damages.

But Reign fired back, saying that Future’s defamation suit was his latest attempt “intimidate, harass, and financially drain” her so that she’ll accept a poor child support settlement, according to her court papers. Reign’s lawyer said Future’s lawyer hasn’t told the truth to the court about her knowledge of events and failed to follow legal protocol by not giving Reign or him a five-day notice that they planned to file suit.

Through her lawyer, Reign also contended that she had every right under the First Amendment to discuss her relationship with Future, especially since she said it involved unprotected intimacy resulted in the birth of her daughter. The mom said Future is well aware that as a public figure, details of his sex life will become public knowledge.

Reign said she was Future’s “paramour of several years” and complained that he has stonewalled her in her paternity and child support case against him but has still failed to provide his court-ordered DNA results, nor has he met the little girl, let alone support her.

Reign is one of two women who sued the Atlanta artist over fathering children with them in the last year. Last week, another woman, Cindy Parker, asked the courts to drop her paternity suit against him after they likely reached an out of court settlement over the support and paternity of her baby son.

A seemingly unbothered Future, 36 continues to self isolate at the LA mansion of his gal pal Lori Harvey, 22.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on Reign’s motion.