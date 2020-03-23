Showtime releases teaser trailer for new season of Our Cartoon President
Pure Comedy: Showtime Series ‘Our Cartoon President’ Drops Trailer For New Season Of Mockery In The Fall [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Showtime series ‘Our Cartoon President’ just released a trailer for the new season that is set to return this fall.
If you haven’t seen the previous seasons, OCP is absolutely hilarious when it comes to treating 53% of white women’s president exactly how he deserves to be treated, like a f***ing child.
The new season looks to tackle all the ridiculousness that has transpired on Capitol Hill recently from impeachment, the economy, do the collapse of his makeshift presidency.
Press play down below to have a look at the newly-released teaser.
Will you be tuned in? We will!
