Get Cozy In These Uber-Luxurious Lavender Sheets

They say we spend a third of our lives in bed, but given the pandemic forcing us to stay in our homes for an extended period, it looks like we’ll be spending more time horizontal than ever. Given the case, why not make your bed an actual haven, one that you wouldn’t mind spending a huge chunk of your time in? And while it’s not exactly feasible to get a new mattress and new sets of pillows right now, the least you can do is purchase new sheets.

The Bamboo 4-Piece Lavender Scented Sheet Set may be the comfiest set you’ll ever own. Composed of 1800-count sheets — a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases — it ensures you sleep like a baby at night and during your mid-day naps. It’s equipped with patented encapsulated technology, meaning the fabric is infused with lavender to promote calmness and wellness.

As you toss and turn during your slumber, the relaxing aroma of lavender is gently released to help lull you back to sleep. Each piece is also incredibly soft (made of organic bamboo blended with high-quality microfiber), breathable, hypo-allergenic, wrinkle-free, fade-resistant, and antimicrobial — checking all the boxes you’re looking for in luxurious sheets.

For a limited time, this set is on sale for only $35.99. That’s a 44 percent discount from the usual cost of $65.

